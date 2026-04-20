A viral image of an Israeli soldier smashing a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon has ignited global outrage

The Israeli military confirmed the photograph’s authenticity and announced an investigation into the incident

Politicians, activists and social media users condemned the desecration, linking it to wider attacks on religious sites

A viral photograph showing an Israeli soldier striking a statue of Jesus Christ with a sledgehammer in southern Lebanon has triggered widespread outrage. The image, shared on X, quickly amassed over 5 million views.

On Monday, the Israeli military confirmed the authenticity of the photograph. It stated that the soldier was “operating in southern Lebanon” during Israel’s ground invasion launched last month alongside aerial bombardments as part of its joint war with the United States on Iran.

Israeli soldier desecrates Jesus statue in Lebanon, sparking outrage worldwide. Photo credit: Kolderal/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The military added that an investigation had been opened and “appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings.”

Political leaders condemn act

According to Al Jazeera, Palestinian members of the Israeli parliament voiced sharp criticism. Ayman Odeh commented: “We’ll wait to hear the police spokesperson claim that ‘the soldier felt threatened by Jesus’.” Ahmad Tibi wrote on Facebook that those who destroy mosques and churches in Gaza and spit on Christian clergy in Jerusalem without punishment are not afraid to desecrate a statue of Jesus Christ. He added, “Perhaps these racists have also learned from Donald Trump to insult Jesus Christ and insult Pope Leo?”

The desecration occurred near the village of Debl in southern Lebanon, close to the Israeli border. Activists, academics and writers condemned the act, highlighting a pattern of attacks on religious sites. Social media users criticised the silence of the international community, with Tibi noting: “When the Western world remains silent, racists go further.”

See the video below:

Pattern of religious violence

Israeli forces have repeatedly attacked mosques and churches during the war on Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, settlers vandalised or attacked 45 mosques last year, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Separately, the Religious Freedom Data Center (RFDC) documented at least 201 incidents of violence against Christians between January 2024 and September 2025. These incidents, primarily committed by Orthodox Jews, included harassment, spitting, verbal abuse, vandalism and assaults. The majority took place in Jerusalem’s Old City, located in occupied East Jerusalem.

The photograph has intensified concerns about religious freedom and the targeting of sacred symbols in the ongoing conflict. The investigation by the Israeli military will be closely watched, but critics argue that systemic impunity has emboldened such acts of desecration.

Palestinian leaders condemn Israeli military actions against Christian sites. Photo credit: Diy13/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Netanyahu sends message to Christians, mentions Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again spoken out against what he described as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

In his Easter message, shared on his X account on Sunday, April 5, 2026, he extended greetings to Christians in Israel, the United States, and across the globe, wishing them a joyful celebration.

Netanyahu stated that Christians continue to face persecution in several countries, including Nigeria, Syria, Lebanon, and Turkey.

Source: Legit.ng