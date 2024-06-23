A Kano-based lawyer, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, has interpreted the federal high court's ruling on the Kano Emirate tussle

Hassan said while the Kano state government and Aminu Ado Bayero camps are giving different interpretations, the ruling means that Sanusi Lamido ceased to be Emir of Kano

In an exclusive chat with Legit, Hasan explained that Governor Abba Yusuf's action to reinstate Sanusi as Emir was declared void because it was done after an injunction granted

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - A professional negotiator and mediator, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, said the federal high court's ruling on the Kano Emirate tussle means that Sanusi Lamido will cease to be Emir of the ancient kingdom.

Hassan explained that Justice Muhammad Liman’s ruling recognised the Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) Law 2024 as valid but not the action taken by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Hassan Sanusi will cease being Emir of Kano.

He stated this in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, June 22.

The Kano-based lawyer explained that the injunction granted by the federal high court on May 23 rendered all the actions taken by Governor Yusuf void during the reinstatement of Emir Sanusi II.

Hassan further stated that the governor can only implement the law after the court has lifted the injunction.

“Both sides are giving different interpretations to it but my understanding of it is that the law is valid but all acts done by the government after the injunction granted on May 23 are invalid. That in effect means Sanusi Lamido will cease being Emir of Kano.”

Legit.ng recalls that the National Coalition of Northern Lawyers and Public Interest Activists (NCNLPIA) said Governor Yusuf must acknowledge “that he has lost the battle" as regards the Kano Emirate tussle.

The convener Barrister Napoleon Otache, urged Governor Yusuf to apologise to Emir Aminu Ado Bayero for the humiliation and hardship inflicted upon him.

Sani calls for INEC to resolve emirate tussle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Shehu Sani disclosed how the election can resolve the ongoing Kano Emirate tussle between Emirs Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero.

In a humorous statement, Sani said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the election for the two contending Emirs.

The outspoken politician and activist volunteer to serve as the returning officer in the Kano Emirate battle election

