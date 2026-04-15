PDP aspirant Adelaja Adeoye promised to address Lagos’ socio-economic challenges and end years of APC governance

He proposed reforms in power supply, housing, and economic development through independent projects and investment zones

Adeoye pledged transparency, including a forensic review of state finances within his first 100 days in office

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Adelaja Adeoye, has pledged sweeping reforms in Lagos State, promising to tackle economic and social challenges if elected into office.

He said his ambition is driven by a desire to reverse what he described as years of underperformance under the ruling party.

Adelaja Adeoye pledged to transform Lagos with reforms in power.

Source: Original

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Adeoye stated that residents deserve improved living conditions and greater access to opportunities. He criticised the current administration, alleging that key sectors such as healthcare, education and infrastructure have not met expectations.

Laja criticises APC governance in Lagos

“We are on a rescue mission because successive APC governments have failed the good people of Lagos. I will end the cycle of APC failures if given the mandate,” he said.

Laja listed issues including poor public services, limited housing, and lack of transparency in governance as areas requiring urgent attention. Adeoye also accused the leadership structure in Lagos of being controlled by a narrow group, which he believes has slowed progress.

“We will break the oligarchy, the cabals and will stop all the people that have held the state by the jugular. We will end recycle of failed politicians and inject new blood into governance for the prosperity of all,” he said.

Laja's plans for economic growth and power

The aspirant outlined a development agenda aimed at boosting economic activities across the state. He said his administration would create round-the-clock economic zones supported by stable electricity, security, and incentives for investors.

Adeoye also proposed a comprehensive power strategy anchored on independent power projects and renewable energy sources. According to him, power plants would be developed across the five divisions of Lagos, backed by a state-owned grid to improve electricity supply.

He added that priority would be given to industrial clusters and residential areas, with subsidies for low-income communities to enhance productivity and living standards.

Adeoye says Lagos needs a new direction and better leadership. Photo: AdelajaAdeoye

Source: Facebook

Laja's housing and emergency services proposals

On housing, Adeoye promised to deliver affordable homes across the state while creating pathways for displaced residents to return and secure employment. He said his background in real estate would guide the initiative.

He also pledged improvements in emergency response by establishing fully equipped centres in all 20 local government areas. Each facility, he said, would include fire services and medical response units to improve safety and protect lives.

Adeoye further promised transparency in governance, including a review of public finances within his first 100 days if elected.

2027: Laja steps forward for Lagos governorship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) have signalled interest in contesting governorship seats in the Southwest ahead of the 2027 elections.

Adelaja Adeoye is positioning himself for the Lagos State race while Segun Showunmi has declared his intention to run for governor in neighbouring Ogun State.

Source: Legit.ng