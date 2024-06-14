BREAKING: Court Awards N10m Charges to Bayero in Battle with Sanusi, Details Emerge
The Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Friday, June 14, awarded the dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, N10,000,000 for the breach of his fundamental rights, personal liberty, and freedom of movement.
Justice Simon Amobeda ruled that it was wrong for the Kano state governor to order Bayero’s arrest without lawful justification.
Recall that in May 2024, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano dethroned Bayero and ordered that he hand over public properties and leave the palace within 48 hours.
More details later...
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844