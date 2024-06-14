The Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Friday, June 14, awarded the dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, N10,000,000 for the breach of his fundamental rights, personal liberty, and freedom of movement.

Justice Simon Amobeda ruled that it was wrong for the Kano state governor to order Bayero’s arrest without lawful justification.

Court awards damages to Bayero over violation of his human rights Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz, @Kyusufabba

Recall that in May 2024, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano dethroned Bayero and ordered that he hand over public properties and leave the palace within 48 hours.

