12 students of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, have been discharged by the court for allegedly beating a fellow student to death

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi of the Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, gave the ruling on Monday, July 1

The Prosecutor, CSP Funke Fawole, has accused the defendants of beating 22-year-old Jefry Akro to death with planks and electrical wire

Ibadan, Oyo state - Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan has discharged 12 out of the 25 students of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, for allegedly beating a fellow student to death.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, gave the ruling on Monday, July 1, after she ordered the students to be remanded in a correctional facility in Ibadan, pending the outcome of legal advice.

The 25 students were arraigned on June 5 and charged with conspiracy, murder and negligence.

The Prosecutor, CSP Funke Fawole, told the court that the defendants beat 22-year-old Jefry Akro to death with planks and electrical wire, PM News reports.

According to Fawole, a security guard, Femi Oladoye, however, failed to prevent the aggrieved students from beating Akro to death.

Fawole said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 515 and 324 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Ogunkanmi ruled that the legal advice indicated that the 12 students should not be charged with any offence.

As reported by Vanguard, the judge said there was no evidence linking any of the 12 students with the offences alleged to have been committed.

The security guard, Oladoye, earlier charged with negligence of duty, was also granted bail in the sum of N250,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi, after that, adjourned the case till July 8 for mention.

