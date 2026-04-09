Scheduled power outages across parts of northern Nigeria are expected to last at least six weeks for grid maintenance

Current upgrade includes installing Optical Ground Wire fibre-optic infrastructure along the Jos–Gombe transmission line

N3.3 trillion was approved to settle Nigeria's power sector debts amid President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda pursuit

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Bauchi, Bauchi state - Electricity consumers in Plateau, Bauchi, Adamawa, Gombe, Borno, Taraba, and Yobe states are set to experience about six weeks of power disruptions.

As reported by The Punch, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) announced that the outages will affect the Jos–Gombe 330kV transmission line as part of scheduled maintenance.

Planned electricity outages to affect Bauchi, Adamawa, and five other northern states for grid maintenance. Photo credit: Donwilson Odhiambo

Source: Getty Images

Arise News also noted the development.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, April 9, NISO stated that the outage will run from April 9 to May 22, 2026, occurring weekly from Thursday to Sunday between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The agency explained that the disruption is part of a broader initiative to modernise the national grid by installing Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) fibre-optic infrastructure along the Jos–Gombe transmission corridor.

The states expected to be affected are listed below:

Plateau Bauchi Adamawa Gombe Borno Taraba Yobe

The notice read:

“The Nigerian Independent System Operator wishes to inform customers in the affected States of a scheduled outage on the Jos–Gombe 330kV transmission line from 9th April to 22nd May 2026, occurring every Thursday to Sunday between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

“This outage is necessary to facilitate the installation of Optical Ground Wire fibre optic infrastructure along the line.

"This upgrade is part of ongoing efforts to enhance grid operations through improved SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), EMS (Energy Management Systems), and telecommunications capabilities. It is expected to strengthen real-time monitoring, fault detection, load balancing, and overall energy delivery across the region.”

NISO announces scheduled electricity outages in some parts of Nigeria from April 9 to May 22, 2026. Photo credit: Camille Delbos/Art In All of Us/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu approves N3.3trn power plan

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has approved a N3.3 trillion payment plan to settle longstanding debts in Nigeria’s power sector.

Supporters of the present administration say the move is designed to restore reliability, boost investor confidence, and stabilise electricity supply across the country.

The approval, announced by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, follows a comprehensive review of legacy debts accumulated between February 2015 and March 2025 under the Presidential Power Sector Financial Reforms Programme.

Channels TV quoted the presidency as saying:

“Following verification, N3.3 trillion has been agreed as a full and final settlement, ensuring a fair and transparent resolution."

The government stated that implementation is already underway, with 15 power generation companies signing settlement agreements valued at N2.3 trillion. So far, N501 billion has been raised, with N223 billion already disbursed as part of the plan.

GenCos deny receiving FG funds

Legit.ng earlier reported that power generation companies (Gencos) have not received any payments from the federal government.

This is despite the N501bn bond issued by the government to clear about N4 trillion owed to GenCos.

Industry stakeholders warn that the delay could worsen financial pressure on power operators.

Source: Legit.ng