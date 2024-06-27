Emir Aminu Ado Bayero hoisted the traditional and official flag at his Nasarawa mini palace in Kano state

The flag, which reaffirms the authority of Emir Bayero was hoisted at 6 am on Thursday, June 27

Bayero has been in battle with Emir Muhammad Sanusi II over the control of the Kano Emirate after amendment of the Kano Emirates Council Law

FCT, Abuja - The traditional and official flag of Kano Emirate was hoisted at Emir Aminu Ado Bayero’s Nasarawa mini palace in Kano state.

It was gathered that the traditional flag was hoisted at 6 am on Thursday, June 27.

The flag is traditionally raised every morning at 6 am and lowered at 6 pm.

According to Leadership, the flag is a symbol of authority and legitimacy of the Emir.

The flag reaffirms the authority of Emir Bayero, who currently occupies the Nasarawa palace.

It also signifies the presence of the emir and remains down when he is officially outside the palace or travelling.

This is coming after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reversed the creation of four new emirates of Bichi, Rano, Karaye, and Gaye and dismissed the emirs appointed by his predecessor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Governor Yusuf also sacked Bayero and reinstated Muhammad Sanusi as the Emir of Kano following the amendment of the Kano Emirates Council Law by the Kano state house of assembly.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf gave a new directive after ordering the demolition of Emir Bayero's palace.

Yusuf later approved the sum of ₦99,928,541.63 for the renovation of the Nassarawa Emir’s Palace. Bayero’s Palace renovation was approved by the Kano State Executive Council at its 15th meeting on Saturday, June 22

