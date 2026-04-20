PWD advocates led by Pelemo Nyajo had urged the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enforce the Disability Act and end systemic exclusion

Stakeholders had criticised weak implementation of disability laws, saying infrastructure and national policies had continued to overlook persons with disabilities

Inclusion advocates including Eva Chukwunelo had called for a shift from policy promises to practical action and grassroots inclusion

FCT, Abuja - Persons with disabilities (PWDs) have issued a strong message to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, demanding urgent action on the implementation of Nigeria’s Disability Act.

The call was led by founder of Movement Beyond Walls, Pelemo Nyajo, who criticised what she described as the continued marginalisation of PWDs across governance, infrastructure and social systems.

PWDs Send Strong Message to Tinubu's Govt Over Implementation of Disability Act

Source: Twitter

She said persons with disabilities are often treated as “an afterthought” in national planning and development.

MBW promotes inclusion through engagement

Nyajo spoke on the sidelines of an inclusion-focused event aimed at fostering interaction between persons with and without disabilities.

According to her, Movement Beyond Walls uses creative platforms to bridge social gaps and encourage understanding, particularly among young people.

“A lot of people do not understand disability inclusion. It feels foreign to them, and many still see disability as a taboo. We are trying to create allies; people who understand inclusion and persons with disabilities who believe in themselves,” she said.

Disability Act implementation remains weak

She expressed concern that despite the existence of legal protections, enforcement remains largely ineffective.

“Persons with disabilities are not fully considered, even in national budgeting or government priorities. Infrastructure remains inaccessible; public buildings, recreational centres, and even basic facilities like bathrooms exclude wheelchair users,” she added.

Nyajo noted that beyond legislation, societal attitudes such as prejudice and ableism continue to limit opportunities for PWDs.

Call for shift from aid to empowerment

The advocate urged the government to move beyond temporary support measures and prioritise long-term solutions that promote independence and inclusion.

“It’s not just about giving out aid. We need systems that ensure independence for persons with disabilities. Accessibility, representation, and grassroots inclusion must be prioritised,” she said.

Stakeholders demand action beyond policy

Also speaking, disability inclusion advocate and visual archivist, Eva Chukwunelo, described the event as a platform for building understanding between diverse groups.

“It creates a bridge where people can understand and relate with each other better. Inclusion starts with understanding,” she said.

She urged authorities to prioritise practical implementation of policies.

“Since 2018, we’ve talked about the Disability Act, but institutions are still inaccessible. It’s time to move from paper to action,” she added.

Event highlights need for safe and inclusive spaces

In her remarks, development activist Maureen Alor described the gathering as a model for inclusive engagement.

“I’ve found a sense of belonging here. This is what a real safe space should look like; where people are allowed to be themselves and connect genuinely,” she said.

The event underscored the urgency of strengthening advocacy efforts and creating inclusive environments that accommodate all individuals, regardless of physical ability.

Source: Legit.ng