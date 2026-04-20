Governor Hyacinth Alia has appealed to JAMB to organise a fresh UTME sitting for victims affected by the Benue kidnapping incident

Rescued victims had narrated how they were beaten, starved, and forced to drink unsafe water during their days in captivity

JAMB had disputed claims that the victims were UTME candidates, stating they were participants in a police recruitment exercise

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has been asked to reschedule the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for candidates affected by a recent kidnapping incident in Benue State.

Governor Hyacinth Alia made the appeal after eight of the rescued victims were identified as students who were on their way to sit for the examination.

Survivors in Benue State recount their traumatic experience after abduction while travelling on the Taraku–Otukpo road. Photo credit: @ArcSadam

Source: Twitter

He spoke at the Government House in Makurdi while receiving a group of rescued victims, Channels TV reported.

The governor called for special consideration to ensure the affected candidates do not lose the opportunity to take part in the ongoing examination.

“I invite you to please have them scheduled to write this JAMB of theirs, send the date; we are willing in the state to take care of the rest of it,” he said.

Benue kidnapping disrupts UTME candidates' journey

The victims were among passengers travelling along the Makurdi-Otukpo road when gunmen intercepted their vehicle on April 15.

The attackers reportedly forced several passengers into the bush, disrupting their journey to examination centres.

Security agencies later launched a coordinated operation across surrounding areas. Authorities confirmed that all victims were eventually rescued after days in captivity. Some suspects linked to the incident have also been arrested as investigations continue.

Accounts from survivors revealed the harsh conditions they endured while in captivity. Several victims said they were beaten and deprived of proper food.

“They collected my N8,000. They beat us, and we didn’t eat anything; we only drank dirty water,” one of the victims said.

“They gave us garri and salt. I was thoroughly beaten,” another victim said.

Kidnap survivors in Benue State narrate their painful experience after being abducted on the Taraku–Otukpo road. Photo credit: @ArcSadam

Source: Twitter

JAMB denies victims are UTME candidates

While the governor maintained that some of the rescued individuals were UTME candidates, the examination body has disputed that claim.

JAMB stated that the victims were not registered candidates but participants in a police recruitment exercise.

The board argued that its examination system does not assign candidates from the same area to a single centre, raising questions about earlier reports.

Despite the disagreement, authorities in Benue have pledged support for the victims, including medical care and assistance as they recover from the ordeal.

Security officials said surveillance and intelligence efforts played a key role in the rescue operation. They added that anyone found to have participated in the attack would face prosecution.

JAMB speaks on hijab saga at UTME centre

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB reacted to the viral report of a UTME candidate being denied entry to a CBT centre over her use of hijab.

Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of JAMB, in a statement on Thursday, April 14, reacted to the incident at the Esther Oshikoya CBT Centre in Ibadan.

According to the JAMB spokesperson, the action was neither taken by the board nor by the centre, but by an overzealous ad hoc staff member.

Source: Legit.ng