Retired police officers have protested at the Presidential Villa in Abuja over the Contributory Pension Scheme arrangement

The protesters have demanded the removal of the Nigeria Police Force from CPS and approval of a pending Police Exit Bill

Retirees also expressed frustration over low pension payments, comparing their benefits with those of other security agencies

On Monday, April 20, retired police officers and members of their families staged a protest at one of the gates of the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The officers blocked access for a short time as they demanded major changes to their pension arrangement.

Retired police officers storm Aso Villa demanding pension reform and exit from the contributory scheme. Photo: @therealmediaNG

Source: Twitter

The protesters, under the umbrella of the Police Retired Officers Forum of Nigeria, called for the removal of the Nigeria Police Force from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). They described the scheme as unfair and harmful to their welfare after years of service.

Carrying placards with messages such as “End CPS,” and “If military, DSS were removed from PENCOM, why not police?”, the retirees also chanted, “Police dey work, PenCom dey chop.” They all expressed frustration over their monthly pension payments.

They are also pushing President Bola Tinubu to sign the Police Exit Bill, which was passed by the National Assembly on December 4, 2025, and forwarded to the Presidency on March 16, 2026. According to them, the bill would allow police officers to leave the CPS and return to a more favorable pension structure.

Speaking during the protest, one retired Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nurudeen Dahiru, as seen in a video shared via YouTube by Channels Television, said the retirees have been pushed into hardship after years of service.

“We are not begging anybody. We have come to fight for our rights. We have suffered,” he said.

He added that many retired officers are struggling to survive, unable to meet basic needs or support their families after retirement.

Police retirees question exclusion from pension reforms

Another retiree, who complained about the small pension being paid, said he receives about N24,000 despite retiring at a senior rank. He argued that such an amount is not enough for survival after decades of service.

The protesters insisted that the government has already removed other security agencies like the military, DSS, Air Force, Navy, and intelligence services from the CPS, and questioned why the police remain in the scheme.

Tension rises at Aso Villa as police retirees insist on fairness in pension structure after years of service. Photo: DokunOjomo

Source: Twitter

The National Coordinator of the group, CSP Raphael Irowainu (retd), explained that their mission at the Villa was simple: to push for presidential assent to the Police Exit Bill.

He said the group believes the police have been unfairly left behind compared to other security agencies that have already exited the pension scheme.

This latest demonstration adds to earlier protests by retired police officers, including previous actions at the National Assembly and the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Past responses from police leadership have acknowledged concerns but stressed that immediate changes to the pension system would be difficult to implement.

IGP Disu commends police officers’ wives

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Inspector General of Police Olatunji Disu commended the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) for their continuous support in strengthening the welfare of police personnel and their families.

The IGP, who said police wives play a vital role in easing the burden of officers, added that their sacrifices help improve morale and stability within the Nigeria Police Force.

Source: Legit.ng