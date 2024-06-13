"National Anthem Cannot Unite a Nation”, Shehu Sani Tackles Tinubu as Video Goes Viral
- Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central, has said changing the national anthem would not solve national challenges
- Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Tinubu recently assented to the bill passed by the national assembly to revert to the old national anthem as the nation celebrates 25 years of uninterrupted democracy
- Senator Sani called on President Tinubu to prioritise equity and justice — instead of changing the national anthem
FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, the lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the national assembly, has asserted that a national anthem, pledge or constitution cannot unite a nation.
According to Sani, a country is united by the ideals of freedom, equity, and justice.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain spoke in Abuja on Wednesday night, June 12, at a dinner organised to mark the 2024 Democracy Day.
He said:
"Mr President, I would like to draw your attention to this fact and this truth. The national anthem cannot unite a nation. A national pledge cannot unite a nation. A constitution cannot unite a nation. A nation is united by the ideals of freedom; a nation is united by equity and by justice."
He continued:
"Many younger generations of today have not and couldn't know the sacrifice we have made to restore democracy to this country.
"It is important that we bring to attention to those who were not here in those days of the struggle. This democracy was not a gift given to us by the military, it was not a lottery that we won. It was a product of struggle and sacrifice. There were people who were forced into exile like the president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces (Tinubu) and the likes of Prof. Wole Soyinka. There were people who were sent to prison like us. There were many who were dead."
Watch Shehu Sani's speech below, courtesy of TVC News:
The former federal lawmaker noted that the democracy Nigeria is enjoying is "a product of stuggle".
Furthermore, he urged President Tinubu to intervene in the matter of some EndSARS protesters who are still detained across Nigerian correctional facilities.
Sani comments on planned six-year presidential term
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sani said a six-year single tenure as recently proposed by 35 legislators could encourage looting.
Sani posted a short message about the lawmakers' proposal via a tweet on his verified X handle on Tuesday, June 11.
