The National Orientation Agency has unveiled the standardised version of the reintroduced national anthem

The DG of NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, unveiled the approved lyrics of the new national anthem on Wednesday in Abuja and tasked Nigerians to pay attention to the words of the anthem ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’

Legit.ng reported that the old anthem was composed by British expatriate, Lillian Jean Williams. The country used it from 1960 to 1978

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, June 5, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government, through the National Orientation Agency (NOA), unveiled the approved version of the reintroduced national anthem.

Tinubu's government has unveiled the approved version of the reintroduced national anthem. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Also, the agency specifically urged Nigerians to pay attention to the words in lines three and five of the national anthem that was reintroduced, The Punch reported.

Recall that on May 29, President Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law, reinstating the old anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” and banning the current "Arise, O Compatriots", which was adopted in the late 1970s and is the country's second national anthem.

But on Wednesday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the director-general of the NOA, unveiled the standardized version of the anthem in Abuja.

As reported by The Nation, he explained that the goal of the exercise was to guarantee that the lyrics remain consistent.

He said:

“Today’s event is to present the official version which will clear all doubts about the correct lyrics as contained in the Act signed by the President.

“We call the attention of Nigerians to line three of the first stanza, which reads: Though tribes and tongues may differ. Note that the words “tribes” and “tongues” are in plural. We want you to also note that line five of the first stanza reads: Nigerians all, are proud to serve”. The word ”are”, not ”and” is correct.”

Why Tinubu reintroduced old national anthem

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said returning the old national anthem was a priority for him and his administration.

The president made his position known during a meeting on Thursday, May 30, with the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Tinubu said he agreed with the lawmakers on their quest to change the national anthem. He insisted that Nigeria’s diversity “should be protected and celebrated.”

