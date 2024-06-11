Some Nigerian lawmakers, on Monday, June 10, proposed some amendments to the 1999 constitution which they believe will improve governance in the country

The group led by Ikenga Ugochinyere, the member representing Ideato federal constituency, Imo state, proposed a six-year single tenure for the President and the 36 state governors

Outspoken former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, waded into the issue and shared his thoughts

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, the lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the national assembly, has said a six-year single tenure as recently proposed by 35 legislators could encourage looting.

The lawmakers are preparing for a 10-year tenure for the current president, Bola Tinubu.

Sani posted a short message about the lawmakers' proposal via a tweet on his verified X handle on Tuesday, June 11.

"Six year single tenure is like just loot and go."

Legit.ng recalls that the lawmakers' request is not new.

In July 2011, former president Goodluck Jonathan called for constitutional amendments to allow the president and governors to run for a single six-year tenure.

Jonathan’s proposal was rejected based on the assumption that he was attempting to elongate his term as president. The bill died a natural death.

