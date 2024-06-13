Shehu Sani, the former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth senate, has paid homage to the former governor of his state, Nasir El-Rufai

Sani, while speaking at a dinner hosted in honour of the pro-democracy struggle, said though the former governor removed him from office, he was there for him and others when they were in prison

The former lawmaker was invited to the dinner as one of the pro-democracy advocates during the June 12 struggle

The former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth Senate has honoured Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, as a defender of democracy in Nigeria.

Sani made the honour known during his address to Nigerian leaders, including President Bola Tinubu. He added that the immediate past governor of his state was one of those who stood by him and others who were detained by the military.

Shehu Sani speaks on El-Rufai's support Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

“Mr President, even though the governor of Kaduna state removed me from the seat, I will always remember that he was one of those who stood for us when we were in prison. He was among those who kept the torch of freedom alive while many of us languished in the cell.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Shehu Sani speaks on democracy

Sani, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) maintained that democracy should be celebrated because it was not what was earned on the platter of gold, it was not a lottery Nigeria won, it was what was fought for.

He added that it was imperative for the president to succeed so that the democratic heroes would have something to tell the younger generations that it was the best of government.

Sani maintained that if Tinubu failed, they would be mocked for having nothing to offer the country, but expressed the optimism that the president would succeed. He added that this is because Tinubu came from the “trenches”, and his success would be celebrated.

See the video of his address here:

Source: Legit.ng