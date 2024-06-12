Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the ongoing reforms carried out by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The former federal lawmaker said Nigerians are going through so much hardship and hunger at the moment

Sani added that the country will become better, safer and more peaceful as soon as the reforms start bearing fruits

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said there is so much hardship and hunger in Nigeria.

Sani said the poverty in the country will reduce when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reforms start bearing fruits.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Wednesday, June 12.

The former federal lawmaker condemned a government installed by the majority for the benefit of a minority.

Sani said the earlier the reforms start bearing fruits the better, safer and more peaceful the country will become.

He urged Nigerians not to despair in working for a better country.

The former federal lawmaker said Nigeria has come a long way, but still has a long way to go.

“There is so much hardship and hunger in the land. The earlier the reforms bear fruit and end the aggravating poverty in the land the better, safer and more peaceful our country will become. We have come a long way, but we also have a long way to go. Democracy should not be a Government installed by the majority for the benefit of a minority. We should not despair to continue to work for a better country.”

