Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the trending video which captured the moment President Bola Tinubu slipped and fell

The former Kaduna Central said Tinubu is not the only president who has tripped and fallen in the world

The outspoken former lawmaker said presidents are human beings and mortals and anybody alive can trip and fall

FCT, Abuja - Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not the only president who has tripped and fallen in the world.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu missed his steps while trying to climb the parade vehicle at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12.

Sani says Presidents are human beings and mortals

Tinubu fell inside the parade vehicle at the event as top dignitaries gathered to mark Nigeria's 25th Democracy Day anniversary since 1999.

Reacting to the incident, Sani said anybody who is alive can trip and fall.

The former Kaduna Central Senator said presidents are human beings and mortals.

He said these via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Wednesday, June 12.

Sani said President Joe Biden of the United States of America (USA) and Fidel Castro of Cuba have both tripped and fallen in the past.

“Not Just President Tinubu, anyone alive can trip and fall; it happened to President Biden and Fidel Castro. Presidents are human beings and mortals.”

Nigerians react as Tinubu slips and falls

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on the unfortunate incident at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

@IkeAjanma

Life is full of inevitable challenges. Even becoming president has its challenges.

@CrownPrin5

Prez Biden's health records are known to the American people... So is Castro's... Can you say same of chief Tinubu?

@EvansOchinyere

Yes but how many time do he has to fall, starting from his campaign time he has been falling . We all have to agree to his is too old to rule , he should hand over to Mr Peter Obi.

@NonsoObidi

I am not happy that the president fell, it will cost Nigeria more money, see you in France soon.

@Iamkayless

Everything just dey fall for this country, even their president sef dey fall.

@OlabisiLaw

Unfortunately, many unpatriotic Nigerians are happy with the incident. I pray that whoever is happy with such gets healed soon.

I can't process why and how human beings will be glad to hear or see ill-news about fellows.

Presidency reacts as Tinubu misses steps, falls

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu's special adviser on social media, Dada Olusegun, dispelled the concerns about the brief slip of the President on Wednesday morning

Olusegun's reaction followed a video clip of President Tinubu falling while climbing the parade vehicle at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

