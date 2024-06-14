Former Senator Shehu Sani has urged President Bola Tinubu to grant presidential pardon to EndSARS protesters detained under former President Muhammadu Buhari

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, the senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth Senate, has urged President Bola Tinubu to grant pardon to ENDSARS protesters who were detained under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ENDSARS protest in October 2020 was an agitation against police brutality and bad governance in the country. It led to the prescription of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit.

The protests under Buhari led to the arrest of many protesters; some were released, while others were said to have remained in detention.

How many EndSARS protests are in custody

According to Amnesty International, about 15 EndSARS protesters are still in detention across the country. On Monday, March 25, 2024, the Lagos state high court freed three of the protesters.

Speaking during a dinner at the presidential villa on Wednesday, June 12, the activist urged President Tinubu to release the detained protesters, adding that he was the father of protest.

Shehu Sani recalls how Tinubu mentored and funded him and others in staging protests against the military dictatorship in the country.

He said:

“Mr President, there are some people still in detention due to the ENDSARS protest, young people protesting for justice, freedom and democracy.

“Every young protester today learns from you because you're the father of protest in Nigeria. Do something about it. Give them freedom. You taught us, you funded us, they're your children and your grandchildren, give them the pardon.”

