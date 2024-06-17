The N250,000 minimum wage demand has become a major concern for the Tinubu-led government

While the federal government urged labour to reconsider its demand based on economic realities, the NLC and the TUC have urged Tinubu to accept its demand

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, described labour as selfish and insisted that FG can only afford to pay N62,000, urging NLC to be realistic

On Sunday, June 16, the presidency insisted that the N250,000 minimum wage clamour by organised labour is unsustainable.

Minimum wage: FG proposed 62,000, warns labour

The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu disclosed this, and warned that it cannot channel all its resources to meet such a demand.

The warning comes two days after the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) raised concerns over the N62,000 being proposed by the FG. The ALGON said the wage may strain the councils’ financial burden if approved.

Labour insists on demand

Interestingly, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by Joe Ajaero, on Sunday, also urged that the federal government to accept its demands on minimum wage, given the country's current realities.

Ajaero tackled the president's statement on Democracy Day, and reminded him of his promise to pay a living wage.

250,000 demand: Bayo Onanuga described labour as selfish

Speaking on behalf of the presidency, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that unless the NLC and TUC were selfish.

He urged the labour unions to consider that the resources meant for the entire Nigerians could not be channeled to only the benefit of their members who are not more than 10 percent of the entire population.

In an interview with The Punch, Onanuga said:

“That is why we keep telling labour to be realistic because the government cannot use all its resources to pay workers. They have other things to do. The workers we are even talking about are not up to 10 per cent of the population. Many people are self-employed or engaged in the private sector, who are not members of Labour, and are not affected by this demand.

“This is even more reason why labour has to reconsider their decision critically instead of always striving to shut down the system. What the FG did was in consultation with the private sector and others. Only Labour, which appears to be in the minority, kept saying they won’t accept N62,000. They are not even employers but employees.

“Let us wait and hear what they are going to say after their return from the ILO conference. But they have to be realistic.”

FG urges labour to reconsider minimum wage demand

Legit.ng previously reported that the chairman of the Tripartite Committee on national minimum wage, Goni Aji, in Abuja on Sunday, June 16, urged labour to reconsider its N250,000 minimum wage demands based on current economic realities.

Goni said that the labour urged labour to accept the federal government's offer, Vanguard reported. He cited major reasons why Tinubu arrived at his recent minimum wage offer.

