The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reacted after the Senate approved a bill seeking a 300 per cent increase of judicial workers salaries

Labour said the senators speedily approved the bill for judicial workers' salaries but are yet to do the same for Nigerian workers

NLC asked why senators have not used the same speed to approve a new minimum wage for Nigeria workers

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked why the Senate did not speedily approve a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers as they have done for judicial workers in the country.

Legit.ng recalls that the Godswill Akpabio-led senate okayed a bill seeking improved salaries for the judicial officers at the federal and state levels in Nigeria by 300 per cent, as the bill scaled third reading on Wednesday, June 5.

The NLC said the last minimum wage Act expired since April but federal lawmakers are yet to approve a new one.

This was contained in a short post made via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NLCHeadquarters, on Thursday, June 6.

The workers accused the senators of speedily approving a 300 per cent salary increase for judicial workers while they were still negotiating with the federal government.

The NLC demanded for a living wage.

“See the speed of approval, why not use the same speed for Nigeria Workers? The last minimum wage Act has expired since April # WE DEMAND A LIVING WAGE NOW!”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the senate and the leadership of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) invited the organised labour for an emergency meeting.

The emergency meeting is against the backdrop of the organised labour strike action.

Nigerians react

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians.

@Balatic

Dey play!

If una accept anything less than 300% increase for workers, we will leave those rogues and face you

@seunalaran

What happened to the reduction of electricity tariffs?

@MFaarees_

We stand with you guys, just find a way that you will pressure them without affecting the Nigerian workers you are fighting for. Next time go to the national assembly and shut it down.

What happened to the reduction in politicians' salaries, wages and pensions?

@unthinkable_sn

You think they don't know what they're doing?

You can only keep controlling someone when you keep them poor.

I don't know, if that's what they're doing to the masses

NLC, TUC suspend strike over minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the organised labour suspended its nationwide strike after reaching an agreement with the federal government.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) president, Festus Osifo, disclosed this to journalists, noting that the decision was to allow uninterrupted meetings with the tripartite committee on minimum wage.

The NLC and the TUC had embarked on the strike after negotiations with the government on a new national minimum wage met a brickwall

