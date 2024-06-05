The Godswill Akpabio-led senate has okayed a bill seeking improved salaries for the judicial officers at the federal and state levels in Nigeria by 300 percent, as the bill scaled third reading on Wednesday, June 5

Federal lawmakers approved the report presented by Senator Mohammed Monguno, the chairman of the senate committee on judiciary, human rights, and legal matters

Legit.ng reports that Senator Monguno stated that adequate remuneration will allow judicial officers to focus on giving unbias judgements

FCT, Abuja - The senate on Wednesday, June 5, passed a bill that seeks to authorise a 300 percent increment in the salaries, allowances, and benefits of judicial office holders in Nigeria.

As reported by Radio Nigeria, the resolution of the senate followed its consideration and adoption of the report of the committee on judiciary, human rights, and legal matters at the plenary.

Ariwoola to earn N64 million yearly

The report was presented by Senator Mohammed Monguno, the committee's chairman, The Nation noted.

It would be recalled that the house of representatives had on March 20 passed the bill which provides a monthly package of N5.39 million for Olukayode Ariwoola, the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The executive bill also provides a total package of N4.21 million for justices of the Supreme Court, while Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, the president of the court of appeal (PCA), is to earn a total monthly package of N4.48 million.

In addition, justices of the court of appeal are to earn a total monthly package of N3.73 million, while the president of the national Industrial Court; the chief judge of the FCT high court; the chief judge of the federal high court; grand khadi, FCT Sharia court of appeal; chief judge of the state high court; grand khadi of state Sharia court of appeal; president of the customary court of appeal; and president of the state customary court of appeal; are to earn a monthly package of N3.53 million.

