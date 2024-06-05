Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Amid the discord over the new national minimum wage, the federal government of Nigeria, through Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the minister of state for labour and employment, has said it "remains committed to reaching a consensus" with the organised labour.

Onyejeocha stated this on Wednesday night, June 5, after a meeting with labour leaders.

The minister expressed optimism that "an agreement will be reached sooner than anticipated."

She wrote on her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Talks for a new minimum wage is still in progress, as the Tripartite Committee on new national minimum wage convened today to address key concerns.

"We remain committed to reaching a consensus and I am optimistic that an agreement will be reached sooner than anticipated.

"Our plate is full with other pressing matters that require attention, all aimed at advancing the nation's well-being."

Legit.ng reports that the two biggest union federations in the West African nation, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), have challenged the government to address the disturbing hardship, unemployment, housing, insecurity and escalating cost of basic necessities in the country.

