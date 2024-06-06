Although the NLC and the TUC have relaxed the strike for one week but the federal government is still counting their loss

Speaking on behalf of Tinubu's government, the SGF George Akume disclosed that organised labour went too far with its actions in just two days over their demand for a new minimum wage

Akume noted that the singular action of labour leaders shutting down the national grid could have earned them life imprisonment as it is amounted to a "treasonable felony"

FCT, Abuja - The federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged organised labour to be more cautious in their demands for the national minimum wage and the restoration of the old electricity tariff.

FG says shutting national grid is a treasonable felony and labour leaders could have bagged life imprisonment. Photo credit: Dada Olusegun

FG: NLC, TUC leaders could get life jail term for shutting national grid

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume stated this on Thursday, June 6, in Abuja.

Recall that Nigeria's main labour unions on Monday, June 3, shut down the national grid and disrupted flights across the country as they began an indefinite strike.

This came after a series of negotiations. The labour unions demanded a minimum wage of N494,000, but the federal government said it could only afford N60,000.

Labour restored it on Tuesday, June 4, after it relaxed its industrial action to press home demands for new minimum wage.

Addressing the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja on Thursday, Akume said the shutdown of the national grid by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) amounted to a treasonable felony.

As reported by Channels TV, the SGF, who reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu's commitment to improve the welfare of Nigerians, lamented the loss of revenue by the federal government due to the action of the labour unions.

The Senate had also expressed worry over the implications of the shutdown of the National Grid and disruption of hajj flights, among other actions taken by the Organised Labour during the nationwide strike for a new minimum wage.

Reps slam organised labour for disseminating fake lawmakers’ pay

Legit.ng reported earlier that organised labour came under under fire from the House of Representatives for misleading the public about what it called the “fake earnings” of its members.

It claimed that an effort was undertaken to damage the lawmaker’s reputation and incite public animosity toward the legislators.

The House demanded that those responsible for undermining the country’s economy be held accountable, citing concerns that such actions may increase public dissatisfaction with politicians and damage the Assembly’s reputation.

