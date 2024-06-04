Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The National Executive Councils (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday, June 4, said it is "deeply disappointed by the federal government’s silence regarding the reversal of the electricity tariff hike".

In a communique issued at the end of the joint NEC meeting of the NLC and TUC held on Tuesday, June 4, at the NLC national headquarters in Abuja, the labour unions expressed their disappointment that the Bola Tinubu administration 'lacked concrete action' about the abolition of the classification of electricity consumers into bands.

It urged the government to compulsorily address it alongside the wage increase.

Legit.ng reported how a nationwide strike in Africa's most populous nation brought air travel to a standstill and plunged the country into darkness on Monday, June 3.

This strike comes after failed negotiations with the government to raise the federal minimum wage. The unions are also protesting a recent hike in electricity tariffs.

NLC, TUC suspend strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NLC and TUC suspended the nationwide strike after one day of crippling the economy following the federal government's proposed N60,000 minimum wage offer.

The TUC president, Festus Osifo, confirmed this development.

Labour arrived at this decision on Tuesday, June 4, after a joint extraordinary national executive council meeting of the unions in Abuja.

