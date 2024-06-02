Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Nigeria Governors Forum leadership have called for an emergency meeting with organized labour

FCT, Abuja-Senate president Godswill Akpabio, and the Nigeria governors' forum leadership have invited the organized labour leadership for an emergency meeting tonight

This is coming barely 24 hours before the strike declared by the organized labour for Monday, June 3.

Legit.ng had reported that on Friday, May 31, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) announced a nationwide indefinite strike, which according to them is to begin on Monday, June 3.

Protracted disagreement over minimum wage

This is because of the protracted disagreement between the NLC and the federal government inability to meet a generally accepted minimum wage, Premium Times reports.

Despite the government's final offer of N60,000, recently increased from an initial N57,000, the labour unions deemed the proposal insufficient.

During the meeting, labour unions revised their demand, lowering it by N3,000 from the initial N497,000 proposed last week to a new proposal of N494,000.

Meetings end in deadlock

However, negotiations remained deadlocked as the government stuck to its offer of N60,000, resulting in the declaration of a nationwide indefinite strike.

Senate, Governors, NLC meet

As reported by Punch, sources familiar with the matter hinted on Sunday, June 3 that the meeting was to avert the planned nationwide strike.

The source said:

“A meeting has been summoned by the senate president and the Nigeria Governors Forum. The meeting will be held Tonight."

