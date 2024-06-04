BREAKING: NLC, TUC Suspend Strike, Reason, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspended the ongoing nationwide strike after one day of industrial action following the federal government's proposed N60,000 minimum wage offer.
Strike: Why labour suspended the action
The TUC president Festus Osifo said this on Tuesday, June 4, in Abuja after a joint extraordinary national executive council meeting of the unions.
A communique will be issued shortly, the labour chief said, Channels TV reported.
Both unions downed tools on Monday to register their grievances over the hike in electricity tariff and lack of consensus on a new minimum wage.
The development ground activities in critical sectors of the economy with schools, businesses, hospitals, and airports shut. The national grid was also shut down, throwing the nation into darkness.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.