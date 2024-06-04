Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspended the ongoing nationwide strike after one day of industrial action following the federal government's proposed N60,000 minimum wage offer.

Strike: Why labour suspended the action

The TUC president Festus Osifo said this on Tuesday, June 4, in Abuja after a joint extraordinary national executive council meeting of the unions.

A communique will be issued shortly, the labour chief said, Channels TV reported.

Both unions downed tools on Monday to register their grievances over the hike in electricity tariff and lack of consensus on a new minimum wage.

The development ground activities in critical sectors of the economy with schools, businesses, hospitals, and airports shut. The national grid was also shut down, throwing the nation into darkness.

