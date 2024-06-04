President Bola Tinubu has ordered Wale Edun, the minister of finance, to present cost implications on the new minimum wage within two days

Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, disclosed that the move was to ensure the figure is ready during negotiation with the organised labour

Tinubu's directive came hours after the organised labour suspended the indefinite nationwide strike on the new minimum wage to give room for negotiation

President Bola Tinubu has directed that the cost implications for a new minimum wage be presented within the next two days.

The president gave the directive to the minister of finance, Wale Edun, during a meeting with the government negotiation team, which was led by George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday, June 4.

According to The Punch, the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed the development after their closed-door meeting with President Tinubu on Tuesday.

The minister stated that the president and federal government representatives met to discuss their negotiation with organised labour on the new minimum wage.

Details of Tinubu meeting with FG negotiation team

Idris added that President Tinubu summoned the meeting, which involved himself, the minister of finance, budget, and national planning, his counterparts in the Labour ministry, and the NNPC Limited GMD.

His statement reads in part:

“We were all there to look at all issues, and the president has directed the minister of finance to do the numbers and get back to him between today and tomorrow so that we can have figures ready for negotiation with labour.”

The organised labour had commenced an indefinite strike on Monday, June 3, but the government team met with the leadership of the union in the evening. Following the meeting, the union suspended the industrial action for one week to give room for negotiation.

FG, organised labour reach eight resolutions

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC and TUC's meeting with the federal government on the new minimum wage has concluded with four resolutions.

The meeting was held at the office of George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation, to end the unions' nationwide strike.

According to Akume, the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage will meet every day for the next one week.

