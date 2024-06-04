Shehu Sani has waded into the minimum wage crisis involving the federal government led by President Bola Tinuu and organised labour

The former Kaduna senator lauded the action of the NLC and the TUC as he noted that "half corn is better than none"

Legit.ng reported that organised labour on Tuesday, suspended its ongoing indefinite strike action for one week over minimum wage and reversal of the recent electricity tariff hike

Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central senator, has reacted as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart on Tuesday, June 4, suspended the nationwide strike and reached an agreement with the federal government.

Shehu Sani reacted as labour suspended strike, and Tinubu agreed to pay over N60,000 as the new minimum wage. Photo credit: @DOlusegun, Senator Shehu Sani

Sani speaks on Tinubu's "over 60,000" offer as minimum wage

Sani in a post shared on his X page on Tuesday, commended the organised labour and the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for offering to pay over N60,000 as the new minimum wage.

Legit.ng reported that labour on Tuesday, called off the industrial action to give room uninterrupted meetings with the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage.

A joint National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of both NLC and TUC approved to relax the industrial action for one week with immediate effect.

Organised labour also agreed to “immediately hold meetings of its organs to consider this new offer, and no worker would face victimisation as a consequence of participating in the industrial action.”

In a swift reaction, Sani hailed the decision by the unions and noted that "Half is better than none."

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tweeted:

"The suspension of the strike to make room for continued negotiations is ok.Half agbado is better than none."

“Reject the N60k slave wage”: Sowore tells labour

In another related piece, Legit.ng reported that the convener of the Revolution Now Campaign, Omoyele Sowore, has charged organised labour not to back down in their struggle for better minimum wage.

Sowore said the leadership of the NLC and the TUC should reject the "N60,000 slave wage".

According to Sowore, some of the people proposing the N60,000 minimum wage spend that same amount per minute.

