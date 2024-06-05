Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and politics.

FCT, Abuja - The organised labour has dismissed claims by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, that its recent nationwide strike over the disputed minimum wage amounted to economic sabotage.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said the true economic saboteurs are those looting national resources — not the labour force.

According to organised labour, Akpabio’s subtle threat that the senate would move into executive session to address the issue of labour’s strike smacks of contempt for open and transparent debate which ought to be the bedrock of parliamentary proceedings.

NLC in a statement by Benson Upah, the head of information and public affairs, insisted that for the past 25 years, the political elite have wilfully sabotaged Nigeria through acts of corruption and abuse of power, not the workers.

The statement said:

"NLC strongly refutes Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio’s recent claims that the indefinite nationwide strike by the NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) constitutes economic sabotage.

"Such accusations are baseless and deeply troubling for Nigerian patriots and democracy advocates.

“The strike, initiated on June 3rd, was in response to the federal government’s refusal to conclude the national minimum wage negotiations, reverse electricity tariff hikes, and end discriminatory consumer classifications. This legally conducted strike reflects the frustration of Nigerian workers facing economic hardships and deteriorating working conditions.

“Strikes are not only legal but a civic duty."

Tinubu’s govt, NLC/TUC resume talks

Legit.ng earlier reported that negotiation talks on the new national minimum wage between the representatives of the Bola Tinubu administration and the organised labour resumed in Abuja on Wednesday, June 5.

The federal government was represented by Wale Edun, the minister of finance; Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, minister of state for labour and employment; Atiku Bagudu, minister of budget and national planning; and representatives of George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), along with Folasade Yemi-Esan, head of the civil service of the federation (HOCSF).

