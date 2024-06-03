The NLC has raised concerns over the heavy presence of military personnel at the office of the SGF, the scheduled place for negotiation within its and the federal government

Organised labour was invited to the office of the SGF for negotiation over the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the worker

They threatened to worsen the situation should the leadership of the unions be intimidated by the presence of the military officer

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The leadership of the organised labour have raised an alarm over the presence of military officers at the venue of its negotiation with the federal government.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) disclosed this in a tweet on Monday, June 3, shortly after the unions' leadership arrived at the office of the secretary to the government of the federation for negotiation.

NLC raises alarm as soldiers storm venue of negotiation on new minimum wage Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

NLC blows hot over soldiers' presence at SGF office

The labour threatened that any intimidation by the government on the leadership of the unions would worsen the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One of the tweets reads:

"Soldiers are Presently surrounding the venue of the meeting between Labour and Government at the premises of the SGF.

"Any Attempt to Intimidate, Provoke or Blackmail Our Leaders at The Negotiation Table would worsen the issue and further Prolong our action indefinitely. Our Leaders are acting in accordance with the directives of Our Organs. Viva! Organized Labour, Viva! Working People Of Nigeria!"

Why NLC embarked on nationwide strike

On Friday, May 31, organised labour said it would embark on an indefinite nationwide strike over the federal government's refusal to increase the N60,000 proposed new minimum wage.

Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, disclosed that the strike would commence on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

In a statement, Ajaero and his counterpart in the TUC, Festus Osifo, expressed their concerns and disappointment over the failure of the government to come to a conclusion and pass the new National Minimum Wage Act into law.

See the tweets here:

Source: Legit.ng