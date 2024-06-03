Hospitals, Schools, Courts, Banks: List of Workers to Join Minimum Wage Strike Emerges
- A nationwide strike called by the organised labour unions has started today, Monday, June 3, after negotiations between Nigerian authorities and the NLC/TUC ended in a deadlock
- The strike comes as a direct response to unresolved issues surrounding wage increases, economic policies, and electricity tariff hike
- Legit.ng reports that affiliate members of the labour union have directed their members to withdraw services immediately
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s labour unions commenced a nationwide strike on Monday, June 3.
The strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) started after the federal government failed to come to an agreement with it concerning the new minimum wage and hike in electricity tariff.
Several Nigerian workers join minimum wage strike
As reported by Vanguard newspaper, fuel distribution, health, bank and other essential services nationwide will be shut.
Ahead of today’s commencement of the strike, TUC directed the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), and other senior staff associations to fully participate in the nationwide strike.
The following have written to their members to ensure total compliance:
- PENGASSAN members
- Banks
- Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) members
- Electricity workers
- Maritime Workers
- Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT)
- Courts
- Public hospitals
- Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)
- Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU)
- Judiciary workers
- Railway workers
- Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)
More to read on NLC and TUC's strike
- WASSCE 2024: Will organised labour's strike affect ongoing exam? WAEC gives update
- FG says proposed NLC/TUC strike is illegal, gives reason
- Minimum wage: Shehu Sani speaks on what will happen if FG agrees to pay 400k
Strike: Electricity workers shut down national grid
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid the commencement of an indefinite nationwide strike by the NLC and TUC, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said the “labour union has shut down” the national grid.
This has resulted in a blackout nationwide.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.