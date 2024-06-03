Global site navigation

Hospitals, Schools, Courts, Banks: List of Workers to Join Minimum Wage Strike Emerges
Nigeria

Hospitals, Schools, Courts, Banks: List of Workers to Join Minimum Wage Strike Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read
  • A nationwide strike called by the organised labour unions has started today, Monday, June 3, after negotiations between Nigerian authorities and the NLC/TUC ended in a deadlock
  • The strike comes as a direct response to unresolved issues surrounding wage increases, economic policies, and electricity tariff hike
  • Legit.ng reports that affiliate members of the labour union have directed their members to withdraw services immediately

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s labour unions commenced a nationwide strike on Monday, June 3.

The strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) started after the federal government failed to come to an agreement with it concerning the new minimum wage and hike in electricity tariff.

All affiliated bodies of the labour union are expected to fully comply with the industrial action directive. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters
Source: Twitter

Several Nigerian workers join minimum wage strike

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, fuel distribution, health, bank and other essential services nationwide will be shut.

Ahead of today’s commencement of the strike, TUC directed the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), and other senior staff associations to fully participate in the nationwide strike.

The following have written to their members to ensure total compliance:

  1. PENGASSAN members
  2. Banks
  3. Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) members
  4. Electricity workers
  5. Maritime Workers
  6. Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT)
  7. Courts
  8. Public hospitals
  9. Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)
  10. Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU)
  11. Judiciary workers
  12. Railway workers
  13. Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)

Strike: Electricity workers shut down national grid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid the commencement of an indefinite nationwide strike by the NLC and TUC, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said the “labour union has shut down” the national grid.

This has resulted in a blackout nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng

