The meeting between the federal government and organised labour on the new minimum wage has come to an end.

According to a statement jointly signed by the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the tripartite committee will meet every day for the next one week.

Part of the resolution was that no worker would be victimised because of the nationwide industrial action.

The statement reads:

Further to the negotiation by the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage (NMW) and Labour's subsequent withdrawal from the negotiation, the leadership of the National Assembly intervened on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Organised labour declared a nationwide strike on Monday, June 3, 2024, to drive home its demands.

The federal government subsequently convened a meeting with Labour, held in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, June 3, to end the strike action.

After exhaustive deliberation and engagement by both parties, the following resolutions were reached:

The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, is committed to a National Minimum Wage that is higher than N60,000;

Arising from the above, the Tripartite Committee is to meet every day for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable National Minimum Wage;

Labour, in deference to the high esteem of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Federal Republic of Nigeria's commitment in (ii) above undertakes to convene a meeting of its organs immediately to consider this commitment; and

No worker would be victimized as a result of the industrial action.

