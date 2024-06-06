BREAKING: Finance Minister, Edun Finally Submits Minimum Wage Cost to Tinubu
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
State House, Abuja - The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has submitted the cost of a new national minimum wage to President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja.
Edun presented the cost implications of the new minimum wage along with the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu on Thursday, June 6.
He assured Nigerian workers that “there is no cause for alarm,” The Punch reports.
The minister stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with Tinubu.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.