Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has submitted the cost of a new national minimum wage to President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Edun presented the cost implications of the new minimum wage along with the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu on Thursday, June 6.

Edun alongside Bagudu made the presentation to Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

He assured Nigerian workers that “there is no cause for alarm,” The Punch reports.

The minister stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng