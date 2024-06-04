BREAKING: Tinubu Agrees to Pay Over N60k as Minimum Wage, Details Emerge
The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has agreed to pay over N60,000 as the new minimum wage. The government had earlier proposed N60,000, which was rejected by organised labour.
This was one of the resolutions reached at the meeting between the federal government and organised labour, which included the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).
The labour leader and government representatives met in Abuja on Monday, June 3, to address the rising issue of the national minimum wage following a nationwide strike by the unions.
The meeting was held at the office of the secretary to the government of the federation on Monday evening to find a solution to the differences between the government and the people and bring an end to the industrial action that has crippled various sectors of the country.
The resolution partly reads:
“The President of Nigeria, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, committed to establishing a National Minimum Wage higher than N60,000, and the Tripartite Committee will convene daily for the next week to finalise an agreeable National Minimum Wage.”
Minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, and his counterpart in the ministry of state for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, signed the resolution on behalf of the federal government.
Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC and his counterpart in the TUC, Festus Osifo, represented the organised labour.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844