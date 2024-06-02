FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) said on Sunday, June 2, they will push ahead with a planned indefinite strike over the new minimum wage, despite last-ditch efforts by the National Assembly leadership to avert the action.

The labour unions confirmed their decision to proceed with the strike, which threatens to cripple economic activities in the country.

Minimum wage: Labour leaders to meet

However, the labour unions said they would meet to discuss the National Assembly leadership's appeal to suspend the strike and allow for further dialogue.

The strike is aimed at pressuring the government to implement a new minimum wage, which the unions say is long overdue.

The labour unions and the government have been at loggerheads over the issue, with the unions accusing the government of foot-dragging on the matter.

Source: Legit.ng