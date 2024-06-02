BREAKING: NLC/TUC take final decision on indefinite strike after meeting with National Assembly
FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) said on Sunday, June 2, they will push ahead with a planned indefinite strike over the new minimum wage, despite last-ditch efforts by the National Assembly leadership to avert the action.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
The labour unions confirmed their decision to proceed with the strike, which threatens to cripple economic activities in the country.
Minimum wage: Labour leaders to meet
However, the labour unions said they would meet to discuss the National Assembly leadership's appeal to suspend the strike and allow for further dialogue.
The strike is aimed at pressuring the government to implement a new minimum wage, which the unions say is long overdue.
The labour unions and the government have been at loggerheads over the issue, with the unions accusing the government of foot-dragging on the matter.
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.