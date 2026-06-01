The Louis Awode Foundation has launched a nationwide programme to teach over 20,000 Nigerian children robotics, coding, AI, and entrepreneurship skills

The initiative aims to help children, especially those in underserved communities, prepare for opportunities in the growing digital and technology economy

The programme will provide technology hubs, mentorship, robotics competitions, scholarships, and hands-on STEM training across schools nationwide

As the Middle East and Africa’s industrial robotics market is projected to grow to $4.29 billion by 2030, the Louis Awode Foundation has unveiled a nationwide initiative aimed at equipping Nigerian children with digital and technology skills needed for the future economy.

The programme focuses on robotics, coding, artificial intelligence (AI), entrepreneurship, animation, 3D printing, and digital content creation. It is designed to prepare young people, particularly those from underserved communities, for opportunities in the rapidly evolving technology sector.

Foundation Targets 20,000 Children as Africa’s Robotics Market Set to Hit $4.29bn

Source: UGC

The initiative builds on a recent outreach programme in Ogun State that reached nearly 1,800 pupils and students, with more than 460 participants completing practical technology training.

Following the success of that pilot phase, the foundation plans to expand the programme across the country, targeting over 20,000 children through school-based technology hubs, mentorship programmes, and robotics competitions.

Bridging the digital skills gap

According to the foundation, the project seeks to address concerns that Africa’s growing technology industry could deepen inequality if children in low-income communities are denied access to digital education and early technology exposure.

Founder of the foundation, Louis Awode, said the initiative goes beyond teaching children how to use technology. Instead, it aims to nurture creativity, innovation, and problem-solving skills that will enable them to compete in the global economy.

“We are moving beyond simply exposing children to technology. The goal is to help them think creatively, solve problems, and develop the confidence to build solutions of their own. The future economy will reward young people who can innovate, code, design products, and compete globally,” he said.

Awode explained that the nationwide rollout will replicate and expand the Ogun State model through the establishment of robotics laboratories, entrepreneurship boot camps, and structured STEM learning programmes in schools.

Participants will receive hands-on training in robot design, autonomous programming, product development, business ideation, competitive robotics, and emerging technologies such as AI and digital manufacturing tools.

The foundation also plans to provide scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and internship placements for outstanding participants through partnerships with technology companies and educational institutions.

Discussions are already underway with state governments, schools, private sector technology firms, and community organisations to establish technology hubs across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones. These centres will be equipped with robotics kits, 3D printers, digital design software, and trained instructors.

Competitions, mentorship and community impact

As part of the broader initiative, zonal and national robotics competitions will be organised to expose students to career opportunities within the technology ecosystem and allow them to interact with industry professionals.

Awode stressed the transformative impact of early exposure to innovation and entrepreneurship, saying: “When a child from a rural community successfully builds a robot or develops a business idea for the first time, it changes their mindset permanently. They begin to see themselves as creators rather than spectators in the digital economy.”

The programme builds on the foundation’s earlier “Clothe-A-Child Initiative,” implemented in partnership with The Archers across public schools in Ogun State. The project provided school bags, notebooks, educational materials, and digital literacy training to pupils in Ijebu-Ode and Ogbere communities.

Teachers described the intervention as timely, noting that many children from low-income farming families struggle to access basic educational materials. Reflecting on his own childhood experiences, Awode said the foundation’s mission was inspired by growing up in an underserved community.

“I understand what it means to grow up without adequate learning materials and opportunities. What we are trying to do is give children the kind of exposure and encouragement that can completely alter their life trajectory,” he said.

The Archers supported the initiative through logistics coordination, volunteer mobilisation, media engagement, and the provision of learning materials and digital training support, according to its Head of Brand Experience, Michael Olabode.

Source: Legit.ng