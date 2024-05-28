The royal battle in Kano state has worsened following fresh court orders on Ado Bayero's dethronement and Muhammadu Sanusi II's reinstatement

The Kano court on Tuesday, May 28, ordered the police not to evict the reinstated Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II

Interestingly, the Federal High Court also ordered the removal of Sanusi II from Kofar Kudu Palace and directed the police to ensure that all rights and privileges is granted to Dr. Aminu Ado Bayero as the substantive Emir of Kano given to him

The Emirates tussle in Kano state on Tuesday, May 28, takes a dramatic twist as both the Federal High Court and the Kano State High Court issued conflicting interim injunctions.

Legit.ng understands that two courts fresh order regarding the Kano Emirate tussle, has further escalated tensions and uncertainty in the anciency city.

Two courts orders have further complicated the battle between Kano Emir Sanusi and the dethroned Emir Bayero. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Aminu Ado Bayero

Two courts issued an order on the eviction of Emir Sanusi II from the palace and another court ordered the police to ensure all rights and privileges due to Ado Bayero be given to him.

This article highlights the full details of the order below;

1. Court orders removal of Emir Sanusi, reinstatement of Bayero

Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Kano, presided over by Justice S. A. Amobeda, issued an order for the eviction of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from the Kofar Kudu Palace.

Justice S. A. Amobeda, who gave the exparte order, also directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun and the Kano State Police Commissioner, Hussain Gumel to ensure that all rights and privileges is granted to Dr. Aminu Ado Bayero as the substantive Emir of Kano be given to him.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the respondents from inviting, arresting, detaining, threatening, intimidating, harassing the Applicant, or infringing on his rights is hereby granted,” stated Justice Amobeda.

He added:

“This order ensures that Emir Aminu Bayero enjoys all rights and privileges accrued to him by virtue of his position.”

2. Court orders police, DSS not to evict Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II

On the other hand, the Kano State High Court, under the jurisdiction of Hon. Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, issued an injunction to protect Muhammadu Sunusi and other key figures from potential harassment by state authorities.

As reported by Channels TV, this order prevents any interference with the Emir’s autonomy and the seizure of key symbols of his authority, such as the twin spear, the Royal Hat of Dabo, and the Ostrich-feathered shoes.

The Federal High Court ordered the Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, the Nigeria Army, the Directorate of State Security Services (DSS) and other security agencies in Kano to adhere to the directive, AriseNews confirmed.

Northern lawyers give Kano govt 48 hours to reverse Sanusi’s reinstatement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a group of lawyers from the northern region has warned Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state to rescind Emir Muhammad Sanusi II's reinstatement within 48 hours.

The aggrieved legal practitioners made this on Tuesday, May 28, at a press briefing held in Abuja.

The lawyers under the aegis of Northern Lawyers’ Forum, described Sanusi’s reinstatement as “unconstitutional” and “contrary to the traditions and customs of the Kano Emirate.”

