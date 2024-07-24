The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has released an official statement regarding the planned nationwide strike

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has it has not withdrawn from the planned nationwide protest against economic hardship in the country.

The nationwide protest, which has been trending under the hashtags ‘#EndBadGovernance,’ ‘#TinubuMustGo’ and ‘#Revolution2024 is scheduled to commence on August 1.

Ajaero says NLC is standing in solidarity with Nigerians in these “trying and excruciating times” Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said the union cannot withdraw from a protest that it did not organise.

As reported by The Punch, Ajaero said this in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 23.

Ajaero said it is only the organisers of the planned protest that can decide to withdraw or continue with the protest.

“The truth is that the Nigeria Labour Congress cannot withdraw from a protest that it did not organise. It is only the organisers of the speculated national protest that can decide to pull out or continue with the protest.”

He, however, said Labour is aware of the dire living conditions Nigerians have been subjected to due to the harsh economic policies of the government.

Ajaero clarified that labour is standing with Nigerians in these “trying and excruciating times,” Business Day reports.

The NLC boss urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to invite and dialogue with the leaders of the protest movement.

“Once again, we implore the Federal Government and the sub-national governments to listen to the cries of the Nigerian people and do the needful. After all, it is said that the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Tinubu’s ministers meet over planned protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and ministers met behind closed-door over the planned protests over hunger and economic hardship.

The emergency meeting has over 40 ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet in attendance on Wednesday, July 24.

This is coming a day after President Tinubu urged the youths to shelve their hunger and hardship protests against his administration.

