Senator Shehu Sani has proffered a solution to resolving the royal tussle in Kano Emirate between Muhammadu Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero

Sani said there should be a constitutional amendment that allows governors to only appoint traditional rulers

The former federal lawmakers said the removal of monarchs should be done by the national council of traditional rulers

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has made a suggestion for resolving the royal battle between Muhammadu Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero over the leadership of the Kano emirate.

Sani called for a constitutional amendment where state governors can only appoint an Emir, Oba, Obi or any kind of traditional ruler but won’t be able to depose them.

He said the amended law should rather empower the national council of traditional rulers with the sole responsibility of removing monarchs.

The former federal lawmaker made this via his verified X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Saturday, May 25.

Sani wrote:

“In the next Constitutional amendment, it should be stated that “A Governor can appoint an Emir, Oba or King but only the National Council of Traditional Rulers can remove him”. Do you agree or Disagree with this proposal?”

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on the proposal made by the former federal lawmaker regarding the Kano emirate tussle.

@DavidEboh5

Kings - Oba ascendant their thrones by hereditary succession and there is always an heir to the throne. Governors or national politics don’t and can’t play any role in that cultural order and royal institution. Any change in the constitution may apply only to appointment of Emir.

@AdloveGlobal

Both appointments and removal should be by National Council of Traditional rulers.

But EFCC and ICPC should be the one regulating the National Council of Traditional rulers.

@HussainiBabila

In Nigeria where we lack integrity in the emirates, the politicians can still penetrate.

I'd rather suggest an Emir, Oba or king be appointed and remove by the Council of traditional rulers within the said confinement. That will reduce the interest of the political class.

@CroBender

Disagree.

A governor has no business imposing a traditional leader on the people.

@Deji_Dokun

Instead of this, the constitution should recognize the historical processes of both the emergence and removal of traditional rulers before democracy.

Kano governor Yusuf urged to obey court Order

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Kano Traders Association sent a serious message to Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf over deposition of five Emirs.

The group urged Governor Yusuf to comply and obey the federal high court’s order restraining the repealing of the Kano Emirate Council Law 2019.

The leader of the group, Usman Auwal Nagode, said it is important for Governor Yusuf to respect the rule of law

