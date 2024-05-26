Sanusi Vs Bayero: Shehu Sani Proposes Solution To Kano Emirate Tussle
- Senator Shehu Sani has proffered a solution to resolving the royal tussle in Kano Emirate between Muhammadu Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero
- Sani said there should be a constitutional amendment that allows governors to only appoint traditional rulers
- The former federal lawmakers said the removal of monarchs should be done by the national council of traditional rulers
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has made a suggestion for resolving the royal battle between Muhammadu Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero over the leadership of the Kano emirate.
Sani called for a constitutional amendment where state governors can only appoint an Emir, Oba, Obi or any kind of traditional ruler but won’t be able to depose them.
He said the amended law should rather empower the national council of traditional rulers with the sole responsibility of removing monarchs.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The former federal lawmaker made this via his verified X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Saturday, May 25.
Sani wrote:
“In the next Constitutional amendment, it should be stated that “A Governor can appoint an Emir, Oba or King but only the National Council of Traditional Rulers can remove him”. Do you agree or Disagree with this proposal?”
Nigerians react
Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on the proposal made by the former federal lawmaker regarding the Kano emirate tussle.
@DavidEboh5
Kings - Oba ascendant their thrones by hereditary succession and there is always an heir to the throne. Governors or national politics don’t and can’t play any role in that cultural order and royal institution. Any change in the constitution may apply only to appointment of Emir.
Tension as security operatives take over roads to deposed Emir Bayero’s palace, photos, video emerge
@AdloveGlobal
Both appointments and removal should be by National Council of Traditional rulers.
But EFCC and ICPC should be the one regulating the National Council of Traditional rulers.
@HussainiBabila
In Nigeria where we lack integrity in the emirates, the politicians can still penetrate.
I'd rather suggest an Emir, Oba or king be appointed and remove by the Council of traditional rulers within the said confinement. That will reduce the interest of the political class.
@CroBender
Disagree.
A governor has no business imposing a traditional leader on the people.
@Deji_Dokun
Instead of this, the constitution should recognize the historical processes of both the emergence and removal of traditional rulers before democracy.
Kano governor Yusuf urged to obey court Order
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Kano Traders Association sent a serious message to Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf over deposition of five Emirs.
The group urged Governor Yusuf to comply and obey the federal high court’s order restraining the repealing of the Kano Emirate Council Law 2019.
The leader of the group, Usman Auwal Nagode, said it is important for Governor Yusuf to respect the rule of law
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng