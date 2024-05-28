Some lawyers in Nigeria have moved against the reappointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano

The Northern Lawyers’ Forum maintained that the dethronement of Ado Bayero and Sanusi II's reinstatement has led to a fresh crisis within the state

They described the development as unconstitutional and gave Governor Abba Yusuf a fresh ultimatum to reverse Sanusi II's reinstatement

FCT, Abuja - A group of lawyers from the northern region has warned Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State to rescind Emir Muhammad Sanusi II's reinstatement within 48 hours.

Northern lawyers have vowed to sue Kano Governor Yusuf if he fails to reverse Sanusi’s reinstatement. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

The aggrieved legal practitioners made this on Tuesday, May 28, at a press briefing held in Abuja.

The lawyers under the aegis of Northern Lawyers’ Forum, described Sanusi’s reinstatement as “unconstitutional” and “contrary to the traditions and customs of the Kano Emirate.”

As reported by The Nation, Barr. Umar Sadiq Abubakar, its director general, argued that Sanusi’s initial removal was in accordance with the emirate's laws and traditions and that his reinstatement would “create chaos and undermine the rule of law” in the state.

The lawyers vow to sue Governor Yusuf

Recall that the Kano state high court issued an order to the dethroned Emir, Ado Bayero to stop parading himself as the Emir of Kano

The court ordered the commissioner of police in the state to ensure the eviction of deposed Bayero from the mini-palace in Nasarawa.

Reacting, the lawyers said Governor Yusuf’s acclaimed injunction from the Kano State High Court, purporting to vacate the subsisting order is a clear affront to the authority of the court and a dangerous precedent that undermines the hierarchy of courts.

The group thereby warned that if the governor fails to retrace his steps, they would be forced to take “all necessary legal steps” to protect the judiciary and the interests of the people of Kano State.

"We will not allow this to happen unchallenged. The age-long principle of constitutionalism is very clear that no man is above the law. The governor of Kano state, irrespective of how highly placed, is not an exception."

Shehu Sani proposes solution to Kano emirate tussle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani proffered a solution to resolving the royal tussle in Kano Emirate between Muhammadu Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero.

Sani said there should be a constitutional amendment that allows governors to only appoint traditional rulers.

The former federal lawmakers said the removal of monarchs should be done by the national council of traditional rulers.

