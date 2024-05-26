One of the recently deposed Emirs in Kano, the Emir of Gaya, has said he has accepted his removal from office as an act of God

The Gaya Emir is among the five monarchs who were affected by the abolishment of five Kano emirates

In an interview, the dethroned traditional ruler who has since vacated his palace, said he holds no bitterness against anybody

Kano, Kano state - Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Kirmau Mai Gabas), the sacked Emir of Gaya in Kano state, on Sunday, May 26, said he has accepted his removal as an act of God.

According to Daily Trust, the dethroned Emir vacated the palace at midnight on Thursday, May 23.

Former Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, has accepted his removal.

Reacting to the action of the authorities in Kano state in an interview with BBC Hausa, the dethroned monarch said he bore no grudge against anybody.

He added that he had no plan to challenge his dethronement in court.

He said:

“Nobody will feel happy about this development, but it is Allah that made you [on the throne], and everything has time.

“Allah has predestined that this would happen long before we were born, therefore we do not hold grudge against anybody. It is the will of Allah and we have accepted it wholeheartedly.

“This is how God wanted it, and it must be done that way. We have no intention of going to court. We have accepted it in good fate. We thank Allah.”

Protest hits Gaya, Kano state

Meanwhile, protesters on Sunday, May 26, demonstrated on the streets of Gaya, one of the five emirates affected by the repealed Kano emirates council law.

On Sunday morning, May 26, some supporters of the town reportedly protested the state lawmakers and Governor Yusuf's decision.

Wielding placards and chanting anti-government songs, the disgruntled residents alleged that there was injustice, adding that the dissolution of the emirate had a political undertone.

