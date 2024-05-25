Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - Muhammadu Sanusi II, as Emir of Kano, is not the first high-profile monarch to have been deposed in northern Nigeria.

While some Sanusi were reinstated as emirs after several years’ others were not so lucky.

Muhammadu Sanusi II is not the first high-profile monarch to have been deposed in north

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Nation, below is the list of five Northern monarchs that have been deposed in Nigeria:

Muhammadu Sanusi I

Sanusi I was forced to resign as Emir of Kano on March 28, 1963.

Sanusi, the grandfather of the recently reinstated Emir of Kano had disagreements arose when some senior NPC members in Kaduna who were concerned about his influence.

A commission Chaired by D. J. M. Muffet, was set up to investigate the finances of the Kano native authority during Sanusi’s tenure.

The commission recommended that the emir resign after hearing testimonies from authority members.

The regional government headed by Kashim Ibrahim, asked for Sanusi I’s resignation which he did.

He reigned from December 23, 1953, when he took over as the 11th emir of Kano after the death of Abdullahi Bayero.

Mustapha Jokolo

Mustapha Jokolo, the 19th emir of Gwandu was deposed by the then Governor Adamu Aliero of the Kebbi state government in June 2005

Jokolo was accused of making statements considered reckless and potentially harmful to national security. The monarch was accused of neglecting his duties and moved to Kaduna with his family.

However, a Kebbi state high court overturned his previous removal and ordered for Jokolo to be reinstated nine years later, in 2014.

Ibrahim Dasuki

Ibrahim Dasuki was deposed as the sultan of Sokoto On April 20, 1996, eight years into his reign.

The military administrator of Sokoto at the time, Yakubu Muazu called the Dasuki into his office and informed him of his dethronement.

He was said to have been dethroned on the orders of Sani Abacha.

According to Muazu, Dasuli’s actions allegedly caused tension among the people and within the royal family. He also accused the then-sultan of disregarding government directives.

Dasuki was put into exile in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital.

Umaru Tukur

The Emir of Muri was stripped of his title as emir and chairman of the Muri emirate council On August 12, 1986, by Yohana Madaki, the governor of Gongola state at the time.

Madaki accused the emir of misconduct within the palace.

Tukur was deposed two decades after he assumed the position as the 11th emir of Muri in 1966.

Madaki later banished Tukur to Mubi in present-day Adamawa State in September 1986.

Muhammed Sanusi II

Sanusi II just like his grandfather was deposed by the then Kano Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in March 2020 for showing “insubordination” to the authorities in the state.

The 14th Emir of Kano refused to appear before a panel investigating allegations of corruption against him after falling out with the governor.

Sanusi was also accused of not attending state functions and official meetings.

However, Sanusi II was reinstated as the Emir of Kano State, on May 24, 2024, by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Sanusi speaks on lessons of reinstatement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sanusi II disclosed the lessons of his reinstatement by the state government.

Sanusi said his reinstatement as Emir of Kano has shown that no man can take what God has given and preordained.

The traditional ruler thanked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the state assembly for saving Kano state.

