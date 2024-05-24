Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Thursday, May 23, removed Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano and reinstated Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the 16th emir of Kano

This happened after the Kano State House of Assembly, on Thursday, dethroned the five emirs and abolished the five emirates in the state

Governor Yusuf also gave the sacked emirs 48 hours to vacate all official residences and hand over former emirate properties to the commissioner of local governments

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state explained that the reinstatement of the deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, was a fulfillment of a campaign promise.

Governor Abba Yusuf reinstated the deposed Emir of Kano Sanusi and noted it was a fulfillment of his campaign promise.

Legit.ng reported that on Thursday, May 23, Yusuf signed the bill repealing the State Emirate Council Law 2019, which gave the state five emirate councils.

The state House of Assembly on Thursday passed the bill for the dissolution of the four additional emirates created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the removal of all five emirs.

The governor signed the bill at the Government House on Thursday, the same day it was passed by the state lawmakers.

After the event, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, the governor said the new law provided for the reinstatement of Lamido as Emir of Kano and removal of all the five Emirs in all the five emirates.

As reported by PremiumTimes, Governor Yusuf added that that it was also part of his campaign commitment to residents of the state.

“I want to inform the good people of Kano that today, we reappointed Sanusi Lamido Aminu Sanusi popularly known as Muhammadu Sanusi the II as the 16th Emir of Kano while the five former emirs are expected to vacate the palaces within 48 hours.

“The former emirs are to handover all properties in their possession to the Commissioner for Local Government who doubles as the state Deputy Governor.

“Under the new Kano Emirate Repeal law 2024, Kano state is now under one emirate,” the statement said.

Interestingly, the governor of Kano state gave the sacked emirs 48 hours to vacate all official residences and hand over former emirate properties to the commissioner of local governments, who also serves as state deputy governor and vacate their palace within two days.

