The former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, was at the ongoing Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit in Port-Harcourt when the news of his alleged reinstatement broke

Sanusi reportedly hurriedly left the investment summit immediately after his speech on Thursday, May 23

Governor Siminalayi Fubara congratulated Sanusi II on his reported reinstatement as the 14th Emir of Kano

Port-Harcourt, Rivers state - Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, reportedly rushed out of the ongoing Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit in Port-Harcourt on Thursday, May 23 amid reports that he has been reinstated as emir of Kano.

Sanu hurriedly left after delivering his keynote speech as increased security operatives accompanied him out of the venue.

According to Leadership, newsmen couldn't have a brief chat with Sanusi as he exited the Obi Wali International Conference Centre.

It was gathered that Sanusi was in the middle of delivering his speech when the news about his reported reinstatement as Emir of Kano broke.

Meanwhile, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has congratulated Sanusi II on his reported reinstatement as the 14th Emir of Kano.

Fubara wished Sanusi a successful and fruitful reign that would bring progress and prosperity to the people of Kano state.

Legit.ng recalls that the Kano state assembly was urged to review the law establishing four additional emirates in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi and reinstate Sanusi.

A group, “Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano” made the appeal in a letter addressed to the speaker of the house, Jibril Ismail Falgore.

According to the group, the reinstatement of Sanusi as emir of Kano “will foster unity, peace, and stability.”

Sanusi's son reacts as Kano assembly dethrones Emirs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashraf Sanusi, the son of the dethroned emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said the abolishment of the five emirates and dethronement of the emirs is a correction to the injustice against his father.

Ashraf prayed that Allah would deliver his father from the plots of deceivers and allow him to see through their shallow smiles.

The Kano prince prayed for his father, Sanusi Lamido, saying God would increase him in charity and increase him in piety.

