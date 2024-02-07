A group, “Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano” (the Kano Electorate) has asked the Kano state house of assembly to reinstate, Sanusi Lamido as emir of Kano

The Kano Electorate appealed to the lawmakers to review the dissolution of the additional four emirates

According to the group, the reinstatement of Sanusi as emir of Kano “will foster unity, peace, and stability”

Kano State Assembly has been urged to review the law establishing four additional emirates in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi and reinstate former emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

A group, “Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano” (the Kano Electorate) made the appeal in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House on Monday, February 5, 2024.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the group said the reinstatement of Sanusi as emir of Kano “will foster unity, peace, and stability within Kano State and its neighbouring communities”.

According to the group, the dethronement of Sani caused division, unnecessary tension and unrest among the people of Kano state.

They argued that worked tirelessly to improve the living standards of the people throughout his tenure as Emir, The Sun newspaper reported.

The statement partially reads:

“We would like to request a review and potential dissolution of the additional emirs and section that led to the creation of the four additional emirates.

The group added that:

“However, we humbly request your esteemed assembly to revisit and reconsider the decision to remove HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi from his throne. Our belief is based on the belief that his reinstatement will foster unity, peace, and stability within Kano State and its neighbouring communities.”

How Gov Yusuf can reinstate Sanusi as Emir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a professional negotiator and mediator, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, revealed how the government of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf can reinstate the dethroned emir, Sanusi Lamido back to the throne.

Umar said the only thing stopping Governor Yusuf from reinstating Sanusi as emir of Kano is the political implications.

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the Kano-based said no government wants to destroy the monarchical system of the Kano people especially when the current emir has not done anything wrong.

