Ashraf Sanusi, the son of the dethroned emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has reacted to the abolishment of the five emirates and dethronement of the emirs

He said the decision of the Kano state house assembly was a correction to the injustice against his father

He prayed for his father, Sanusi Lamido, saying God would increase him in charity and increase him in piety

Kano state - Ashraf Sanusi, the son of the dethroned emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said the abolishment of the five emirate councils by the state assembly is an injustice corrected.

He stated this while reacting to the pronouncement made by the state lawmakers dethroning the five emirs of the new emirates.

The Kano prince made this known via his Instagram handle @AsrafSanusi on Thursday, May 23.

Ashraf prayed that Allah would deliver his father from the plots of deceivers and allow him to see through their shallow smiles.

He wrote:

“O Allah, Lord of all dominion! You give dominion to whom You will, and take away dominion from whom You will, and You exalt whom You will, and abase whom You will. In Your Hand is all good. By your hand an injustice has been corrected today Alhamdulillah.

“Ya Allah save the Emir of Kano, HH Muhammad Sanusi II from the evil & whispers of devils, the plots of deceivers and allow him to see through their shallow smiles. Ya Allah increase him in charity and increase him in piety, Ya Allah save him from the love of this world and increase him in the love of the hereafter.”

Kano assembly urged to reinstate ex-Emir Sanusi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state assembly was urged to review the law establishing four additional emirates in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi and reinstate former emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

A group, “Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano” (the Kano Electorate) made the appeal in a letter addressed to the speaker of the house.

According to the group, the reinstatement of Sanusi as emir of Kano “will foster unity, peace, and stability.”

