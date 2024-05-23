At the moment, over four kingmakers are present in the Kanos state government house to determine the fate of Muhammadu Sanusi II

According to reports making the rounds on Thursday, the Kano kingmakers will formalise Muhammadu Sanusi II's reinstatement

Interestingly, the Kano new law empowers former kingmakers to reinstall Sanusi as sole Emir

The provision reappoints the demoted five kingmakers and empowers them to choose the new Emir, who will now be endorsed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

An emerging report has it that the kingmakers in Kano Emirate Council, have arrived at the state government house in preparation for the selection of a new emir.

The kingmakers including Governor Abba Yusuf will formalise the reinstatement of Lamido Sanusi as the sole emir of Kano. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Over 4 kingmakers are set to formalise Sani's reinstatement

On Thursday, May 23, the State House of Assembly repealed the Kano State Emirates Council Law 2019 that established four additional emirates in the state under the administration of former governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

As reported by PremiumTimes, the kingmakers are expected to formalize the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the sole emir of Kano.

The decision, which came after the bill scaled its third reading, sets the stage for the appointment of a new Emir of Kano, All Africa reported.

The new legislation abrogates the five Emirates established under the repealed law, including that of the current Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

The details of some of the kingmakers

The kingmakers seen at the Government House immediately after the law was repealed are the Madakin Kano, District head of Dawakintofa, Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano, District head of Wudil, Abdullahi Sarki-Ibrahim; and Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta, amongst others.

Meanwhile, The majority leader of the state House of Assembly, Lawal Husseini, who moved the bill for dissolution of the emirates, told reporters after the bill was passed that there is no single emir in Kano state at the moment.

Governor Yusuf expected to endorse Sanusi II

He said they were waiting for the governor to assent to the law and select a new emir.

But Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state, who was not in a seat at this moment, is expected to be back to either assent to the law or otherwise.

Sanusi II hurriedly leaves public function in Rivers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sanusi II reportedly rushed out of the ongoing Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit in Port-Harcourt on Thursday, May 23 amid reports that he has been reinstated as emir of Kano.

Sanu hurriedly left after delivering his keynote speech as increased security operatives accompanied him out of the venue. Sanusi was in the middle of delivering his speech when the news about his reported reinstatement as Emir of Kano broke.

It was gathered newsmen couldn't have a brief chat with Sanusi as he exited the Obi Wali International Conference Centre.

