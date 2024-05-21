A top court in Nigeria has dethroned Oba Michael Adetunji Oluwole as the Olute of Ute in Ondo state, southwest Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that the court restrained the monarch from parading himself as the Olute of Ute

Justice Ademola Enikuomehin ordered a fresh selection process from within the Olule Omoloja ruling lineage

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro and public journalism.

Owo, Ondo state - Oba Michael Adetunji Oluwole, the traditional ruler of Ute in Ose local government area (LGA) of Ondo state, has been sacked by a high court.

As reported by The Nation, the embattled monarch has been in a legal tussle over his emergence since 1995.

An Ondo high court, sitting in Owo, Ondo state, has sacked the Olute of Ute, in Ose council area of the state, Oba Michael Adetunji Oluwole, from the throne. Photo credit: @afamosigwe

Source: Twitter

Olule Omolaja's ruling house had challenged the retired army major’s right to ascend the throne.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Justice Ademola Enikuomehin, in his ruling in the suit filed by Adewumi Fabuluje, nullified the selection process that brought Oba Oluwole to the throne and ordered a fresh selection process into the stool, FRCN noted.

The judge ordered Oluwole to stop parading himself as the traditional ruler of the town.

He held that a fresh selection process from within the Olule Omoloja ruling house lineage should be begun.

Legit.ng understands that the deposed monarch has the option of challenging the high court's verdict at the appellate court.

Read latest Ondo state news

Court sacks monarch appointed by Osun governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a high court in Osun dethroned the Olola of Ola, Oba Johnson Ajiboye of Ola community in Ejigbo local government area of the state.

Oba Ajiboye's dethroned was announced by the court in a hearing presided over by Justice Lawrence Arojo.

The opposing family through its lawyer, Barrister Fatimah Adeshina confirmed that the stool of Olola of Ola is vacant by the order granted by the court.

Source: Legit.ng