There is crisis in the Ejigbo local government area of Osun state over the kingship seat in the Ola kingdom

This is as the state High Court on Wednesday, April 10, sacked Olola of Ola, Oba Johnson Ajiboye of Ola community

The monarch was said to have been installed by Governor Ademola Adeleke against a restraining order by the same court

Osun - A High Court in Osun on Wednesday, April 10, dethroned the Olola of Ola, Oba Johnson Ajiboye of Ola community in the Ejigbo local government area of the state.

Oba Ajiboye's dethroned was announced by the court in a hearing presided over by Justice Lawrence Arojo.

Governor Ademola Adeleke in January had installed the monarch as the Olola of Ola, a decision that was met by rejection and opposition by the head of kingmakers, Dr Femi Fasanya, who shunned and disowned the installation process at the time.

Added to this, Governor Adeleke's appointment came at a time when the court had issued a restraining order on the installation over a pending case, Vanguard reports.

The court ruled against Adeleke's decision

The issue has triggered a serious crisis in the community as the opposing family house, Olugbode represented by David Salako and Kola Sangoniran, filed a motion with suit number HEJ/3/2020 seeking the sack of Oba Ajiboye and nullification of his appointment letter by the governor.

Subsequently, Justice Arojo granted the six interlocutory injunctions in the motion filed by the opposing family in March over alleged illegality.

Speaking on the development, the family through its lawyer, Barrister Fatimah Adeshina confirmed that the stool of Olola of Ola is vacant by the order granted by the court.

Olugbode in a petition dated April 10 2024 by one Kolawole Sangoniran addressed to Osun Police Command envisaged anarchy in Ola, stating “the deposed king is planning to confer chieftaincy title on some people at the Olola of Ola’s palace.”

He said:

“We shall be grateful if you will use your good office to prevent the planned Programme and disobedience to court orders. This is to avoid the impending break down of law and order, possible killing and maiming that may erupt.”

However, on his part, Ajiboye, speaking with The Nation, noted:

“I am the authentic king of the land, they have not served me the judgement that removed me.”

