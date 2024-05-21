Lagos State University (LASU) celebrates the appointment of nine of its alumni from the faculty of law

The LASU law graduates were appointed judges of the Lagos state high court out of the 13 judges who got the appointment

The vice-chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said their appointment was a testament of their hard work and sacrifice

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ojo, Lagos state - Nine alumni of Lagos State University (LASU) Faculty of Law have been appointed as judges of the Lagos state high court.

The LASU alumni were part of the 13 judges recently appointed into the Lagos state high court.

Prof Olatunji-Bello says the number is the highest ever recorded from LASU at any given time in history. Photo credit: @LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

While congratulating the newly appointed judges, the vice-chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said the number is the highest ever recorded from the university at any given time in history.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The alumni are: Hon. Justice Sunmonu Tunde Bashiru, Hon. Justice Alebiosu Olawale Lawal, Hon. Justice Anjorin-Ajose Tanimola Abdulwaheed, Hon. Justice Muyodeen Abdul-Raheem Tejumade, Hon. Justice George Alfred Akingbola, Hon. Justice Balogun Adegboyega Ganiu, Hon. Justice Badejo-Okusanya Yewande Jokotola, Hon. Justice Ojuromi Nalirat Olayinka Oluwatosin and Hon. Justice Adewale Russel Musiliu.

This was contained in a statement issued via the school X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @LASUOfficial on Monday, May 20.

Olatunji-Bello described their appointment into such an exalted position as remarkable, stating that it was not a mean feat.

“Appointment into such an exalted position was not a mean feat, but a testament of their hard work, sacrifice and dedication to the noble profession – Law, as well as their impactful contributions to the Lagos State judiciary.”

She said the solid foundation of excellence at the LASU’s Faculty of Law contributed to their career advancement.

She urged the newly appointed judges to be above board and serve with the fear of God in their new positions.

9 LASU graduates make first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that nine law graduates from LASU made first-class honours in the Nigeria Law School final examination.

LASU VC, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said she is so proud of the outstanding students' achievements.

The remarkable academic feat is the highest in a single academic year in the history of the LASU Faculty of Law.

Source: Legit.ng