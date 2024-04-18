President Bola Tinubu has approved establishing the education data system and skill acquisition for Nigerian students at all levels of education across the country.

According to a statement signed by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the scheme is a system-wide policy that will comprehensively overhaul the sector and further improve learning and skill development.

Ngelale maintained that the establishment would enhance enrolment and provide academic security for Nigerian students.

The presidency's statement about the establishment covered four sectors: data repository, out-of-school children’s education and training, teachers’ development and support, and skill development and acquisition for all levels, was shared by Fredrick Nwabufo, the senior special assistant to the president on public engagement on Thursday, April 18.

This is coming days after President Tinubu signed the student loan bill into law.

The statement partly read:

"The approved policies are captured as DOTS, an acronym representing Data Repository, Out-of-School Children Education, Teacher Training & Development, and Skill Development & Acquisition."

President Tinubu has affected many policies in different sectors of the country since he resumed the office of the number one citizen of Nigeria on May 29.

